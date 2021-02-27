Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Harold P. McDermott Jr., age 59, of 4873 CH 35, Sycamore, died at 7:21 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at The Ohio State University East Hospital, in Columbus.

A celebration of life service for Harold will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to No One Fights Alone or the Oncology Department of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky, in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

