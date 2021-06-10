Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BELLEFONTAINE — Harold Kenneth Gardner passed away on his 100th birthday, Saturday, June 5, 2021, in the Artis Senior Living of Mason.

Pastor Larry Novak will officiate a graveside service at noon Monday in the Old Mission Cemetery, 200 E. Church St., Upper Sandusky. Military honors will be provided by the Upper Sandusky Veteran Color Guard.

In lieu of flowers, the Gardner family requests memorial contributions be made to the American Heart Association, 5455 N. High St., Columbus, OH 43214.

Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Bellefontaine, is honored to serve the Gardner family and encourages anyone to share a fond memory or message of condolence at www.edsfh.com.

