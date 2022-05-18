Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Harold E. Harper, 64, of Kenton, died Jan. 13, 2022, at Marion General Hospital.

A graveside service for Harold Harper is 2 p.m. Friday at York Street Cemetery, Marseilles ownship, Marseilles, with Pastor Eric Anderson officiating.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donors choice and can be sent to Lucas Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave, Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com

