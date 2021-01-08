Home Obituaries Harold Faber

Harold Faber

Posted on January 8, 2021
CAREY — Harold Faber, 86, of Carey, died at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation and a funeral service will be private at Beach Funeral Home, 214 W. Findlay St., Carey, with Chaplin Cathy Fenimore officiating. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

