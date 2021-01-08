Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Harold Faber, 86, of Carey, died at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 6, 2021, at his residence.

Visitation and a funeral service will be private at Beach Funeral Home, 214 W. Findlay St., Carey, with Chaplin Cathy Fenimore officiating. Burial will take place at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey.

Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

