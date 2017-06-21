Home Obituaries Harlan Burks

June 21, 2017
Harlan ‘Dave’ Burks
Harlan “Dave” Burks, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2017, surrounded by family.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Community Church Missions Fund; YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine OH 43311; and Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus OH 43213.

Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington OH 43221.

A celebration of life service, followed by a gathering for family and friends, will be at 1p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at First Community Church Burkhart Chapel, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus OH 43212.

