Harlan Burks

Harlan “Dave” Burks, 84, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 17, 2017, surrounded by family.

Memorial contributions may be made to First Community Church Missions Fund; YMCA Camp Willson, 2732 County Road 11, Bellefontaine OH 43311; and Mt. Carmel Hospice, 6150 E. Broad St., Columbus OH 43213.

Family will receive friends from 4-6 p.m. on Friday, June 30, 2017 at Schoedinger Northwest Chapel, 1740 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington OH 43221.

A celebration of life service, followed by a gathering for family and friends, will be at 1p.m. Saturday, July 1, 2017 at First Community Church Burkhart Chapel, 1320 Cambridge Blvd., Columbus OH 43212.

