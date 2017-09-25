CAREY — Hank Conley, 63, of Atlanta and formerly of Carey, died at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at Northside Hospital of Atlanta, following a brief illness.

Friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday and for one hour prior to the service Wednesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. The funeral service is 11 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home with the Rev. William Shultz officiating. Burial will follow at Spring Grove Cemetery in Carey, where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Hank Conley Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316.

Online condolences may be sent to www.stombaughbatton.com.

