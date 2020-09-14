Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















On April 20, 2020, Grove “Bud” Welch died at home the same way he lived, with faith and trust in God.

A celebration of life for Grove Welch will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating.

Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Visitation is one hour before the service time from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Lutheran Church.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

