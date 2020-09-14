Grove “Bud” Welch Posted on September 14, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! On April 20, 2020, Grove “Bud” Welch died at home the same way he lived, with faith and trust in God. A celebration of life for Grove Welch will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Lutheran Church with the Rev. Tim Nilsen officiating. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery where military graveside rites will be conducted by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard. Visitation is one hour before the service time from 1-2 p.m. Saturday at the Nevada Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association or Hospice of Wyandot County and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!