Gregory Straub

SYCAMORE — Gregory A. “Monz” Straub, of rural Sycamore, died at 11:25 p.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Bridge Hospice, Findlay. He was 60.

A memorial service for Greg is 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore. Visitation is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the memorial service. Burial will take place at a later date.

He was born March 31, 1962, in Seneca County, to Lloyd and Loretta (Bradley) Straub. They survive in Tiffin. He married Crystal (Snyder) Stewart Straub on July 20, 2018, and she survives in rural Sycamore.

Surviving are the following children, Justin (Karla) Straub, Republic; and Cortney (Dan Presler) Straub, Chatfield; and stepchildren, Derrick Brown, San Diego; Jessica Brown, Cincinnati; Amanda (Jason) Meyer, Willard; Anthony (Summer) Stewart, Attica; Chelsea (Nick Connolly) Walton, Carey; and Bobbi Goeller, Virginia. Also surviving are 11 grandchildren; and two sisters, Michelle (Tom) Wartenberg, Delaware; and Kathryn (Gary) Lackey, New Jersey; plus many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Greg served his country in the Navy from 1983-1987.