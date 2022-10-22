Grace Messmer

Grace Lynette Messmer, age 87, of Wharton, passed away Thursday Oct. 20, 2022, surrounded by her family at Fox Run Manor.

Visitation for Grace is 12-2 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. The funeral is 10 a.m. Monday in the funeral home with Pastor Betsy Bowen officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton Richland Union Cemetery, Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Riverdale athletic department, Wharton United Methodist Church or a charity of the donor’s choice in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

