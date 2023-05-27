Grace Hare

CROSWELL, Mich. — Grace E. Hare, age 81, a resident of Croswell, passed away Monday, May 22, 2023, at Medilodge of Port Huron in Fort Gratiot, Michigan.

Cremation has taken place and memorial service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements were handled by Pomeroy Funeral Home in Croswell.

