CAREY — Goldie Sowers, of Carey, died at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 at Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay. She was 75.

The funeral will be at noon Friday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey, with the Rev. Terry Steinhauer officiating.

Burial will follow at McCutchenville Cemetery, McCutchenville.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Goldie R. Sowers Memorial Fund in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey OH 4316-1169.