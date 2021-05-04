Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SYCAMORE — Goldie B. Strait, age 93 formerly of 3071 Ohio 67 North, Sycamore, died at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.

Funeral services for Goldie are 1 p.m. Thursday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 to 1 p.m. before the funeral service.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or the Mohawk Community Library in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

