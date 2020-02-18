Gloria J. Smith Posted on February 18, 2020 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! FOREST — Gloria J. Smith, age 77, of Forest, died Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Hardin Memorial Hospital in Kenton. A graveside service is 10 a.m. Wednesday at Patterson Cemetery with the Rev. Joe Searfoss officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to the Gloria Smith Memorial Fund in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest, OH 45843. To send a condolence or share a memory, visit www.sheildsfh.com. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!