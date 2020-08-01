Home Obituaries Glenn H. Oakleaf

Glenn H. Oakleaf

Posted on August 1, 2020
TIFFIN — Glenn H. Oakleaf, 91, of Tiffin, passed away peacefully at 7:07 a.m. Thursday, July 30, 2020, in his home.

Due to the coronavirus the family is having a private family graveside service at Rock Creek cemetery. There will be no visitation held at this time. The Engle-Shook Funeral Home and Crematory in Tiffin is assisting the family with their arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice, Marcy’s Caring Hearts and Hands or to the Old Fort Schools Athletic Department.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.shookfamilyfh.com.

