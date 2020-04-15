Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Glen Aloysius Thiel, 85, passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2020 at 12:55 pm at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky after a brief illness. “Your labor is done, your home now is heaven, no more must you wait, Your legacy lives on, your love of the land, and we will close the gate.”

Funeral services for Glen A. Thiel will be private with a Celebration of Life to be announced at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, Wyandot Memorial Hospital, and St. Peter’s Catholic School and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Avenue., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!