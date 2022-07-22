Gladys Myers

LIMA — Gladys “Jackie” Myers, 101, passed away at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 16, 2022, at Kessler Estates in Lima.

The family will receive friends from 9:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home in Lima. The funeral service will follow at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Lori Reiber officiating. Burial will be private in Oakwood Cemetery, 835 Kaler Ave. Bucyrus, OH 44820.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements handled by Chamberlain-Huckeriede Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at www.chamberlainhuckeriede.com

