Gillis Riedel

SYCAMORE — Gillis P. Riedel, of 6355 S. Ohio 100, Tiffin, died at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, at home. He was 23.

A memorial service for Gillis is 1 p.m. Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Pastor Brian Odey officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitation is 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home before the memorial service.

