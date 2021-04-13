Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















SHELBY — Gerald T. “Jerry” Kreinbrink, beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, died Sunday morning, April 11, 2021, at the age of 81, at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

Jerry’s funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 422 W. Mansfield St., New Washington, with Fr. George Mahas officiating. Calling hours will be at Penwell Turner Funeral Home, 168 W. Main St., Shelby, from 4-7 p.m. Wednesday with a wake service beginning at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mother of Sorrows Catholic Cemetery, North Auburn.

In lieu of flowers, his family requests memorial contributions to St. Bernard Catholic Church.

Appropriate ways to express sympathy may be done by leaving an online condolence on Jerry’s obituary at PenwellTurner.com or by leaving a comment on his post on the funeral home’s Facebook page, Facebook.com/PenwellFuneral.

