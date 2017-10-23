Gerald Lundberg

Gerald L. Lundberg of Upper Sandusky died Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. He was 76.

Services will be held at Washington Memorial Park and Mortuary in Sea Tac, Washington. Visitation is 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home.

Visit www.BringmanClark.com to send a condolence or to share a memory.

Memorial contributions may be made to Angeline School and Industries in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

