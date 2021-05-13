Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gerald L. Swerline, age 83, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Westbrook Assisted Living and Memory Care in Upper Sandusky.

A celebration of life service is 2 p.m. Saturday at Trinity Evangelical U.M.C., 108 Malabar Drive, Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery, Sycamore. Visitations are two hours before the service time Saturday from 12-2 p.m. at the Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church.

Memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, Trinity Evangelical, or WyandotCARES and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.





















