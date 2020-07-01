Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















BUCYRUS — Gerald L. Stoll, 98, of Bucyrus passed away Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Heartland of Bucyrus following a brief illness.

Graveside services are 1 p.m. Thursday in Oakwood Cemetery with the Rev. Mike Corwin officiating. The family suggests memorials be in the form of contributions to Heartland Hospice and expressions of sympathy may be left at www.munzpirnstill.com.

