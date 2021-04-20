Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Gerald “Gerry” C. Sheller, age 87, of Middle Bass, died March 27, 2021, at Cleveland Clinic, Cleveland.

A celebration of Gerry’s life is 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at The General Store on Middle Bass Island.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Middle Bass Island Town Hall, Middle Bass Island Fire Dept. or Middle Bass Island Historical Society at 299 Lonz Road, Middle Bass Island, OH 43446.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home has been honored to serve the Sheller family.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.Bringmanclark.com.

