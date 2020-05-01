Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Georgia Juanita Easter, age 86, of Nevada, passed away Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in the emergency room of Wyandot Memorial Hospital in Upper Sandusky.

Due to current restrictions on gatherings, services will be private with burial taking place at Nevada Cemetery in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. Richard Haner officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to WLMB -TV 40 and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

