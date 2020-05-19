Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















FINDLAY — George Lee Howard, 75, of Wharton, died May 17, 2020, at his residence.

A visitation is 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay. A funeral service with begin at 11 a.m. Friday at the funeral home with chaplain Kathy Archer presiding. Burial will follow in Wharton Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of George to Cancer Patient Services, Bridge Hospice or the Wyandot County chapter of Pheasants Forever.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.

