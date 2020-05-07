Home Obituaries George E. Mogle

George E. Mogle

Posted on May 7, 2020
SYCAMORE — George E. Mogle, age 74, of Sycamore, died at 12:22 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020, at Blanchard Valley Hospital, Findlay.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be a private, family-only memorial service.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or Mohawk Athletic Department in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy can be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

