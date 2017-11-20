BUCYRUS — George E. Harvey, 80, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Florida Hospital East Orlando following a brief illness.

Funeral Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

