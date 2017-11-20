Home Obituaries George E. Harvey

George E. Harvey

Posted on November 20, 2017
0
0
64

BUCYRUS — George E. Harvey, 80, of Orlando, Florida, passed away Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, at Florida Hospital East Orlando following a brief illness.

Funeral Services are 1 p.m. Friday at Munz-Pirnstill Funeral Home, Bucyrus.

Burial will follow in Oakwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of the service Friday at the funeral home.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Dennis “Denny” Rosier

    Dennis “Denny” Rosier

    TIFFIN — Dennis “Denny” Rosier, owner of Rosier’s Deli Mart, of New Riegel, died unexpecte…
    November 20, 2017
    2 min read
  • Stanley Hunter

    Stanley Hunter

    MOUNT VERNON — Stanley Joseph Hunter, age 84, died Monday, Nov. 13, 2017, at his home with…
    November 18, 2017
    2 min read
  • George D. Lasley

    George D. Lasley

    CAREY — George D. Lasley, 86, of Findlay, died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at The …
    November 17, 2017
    2 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply