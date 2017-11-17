CAREY — George D. Lasley, 86, of Findlay, died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at The Heritage in Findlay.

Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The family is requesting casual attire.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Karen Farr officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!