Home Obituaries George D. Lasley

George D. Lasley

Posted on November 17, 2017
0
0
37
George D. Lasley
George D. Lasley

CAREY — George D. Lasley, 86, of Findlay, died at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017, at The Heritage in Findlay.

Friends and family will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, Carey.

The family is requesting casual attire.

The funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with Rev. Karen Farr officiating.

Burial will follow in Spring Grove Cemetery, Carey, with military graveside rites conducted by the Carey Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 W. Findlay St., Carey, OH 43316-1169.

Online condolences may be sent at StombaughBatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Freda G. Quinn

    Freda G. Quinn of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Tunnelton, West Virginia, died at her son…
    November 17, 2017
    1 min read
  • Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld

    Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld

    Adeline Angeline Ouellette Winterfeld was born March 29, 1923, in Prince Rupert, British C…
    November 16, 2017
    2 min read
  • Steven I. Rosenthal

    Steven I. Rosenthal

    Steven I. Rosenthal, age 74, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 2:42 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 1…
    November 16, 2017
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply