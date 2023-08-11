George V. Bowen, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 5:15 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A funeral service for George Bowen is 11 a.m. Monday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Doug Pummel. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is from 10-11 a.m. Monday before the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!