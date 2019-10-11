George Arthur Hiatt, age 84, of Los Banos, California, passed away June 4, 2019, at Sutter Memorial Hospital in Modesto, California.

A memorial service for Hiatt is 11 a.m., Wednesday at Trinity Evangelical United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Jim Stauffer officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery in Sycamore.

Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky is in charge of local arrangements.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

