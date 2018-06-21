Home Obituaries Geneva M. Dillon

Geneva M. Dillon

June 21, 2018
Geneva M. Dillon, of Upper Sandusky, died at 3 a.m. Tuesday, June 12, 2018, at the OSU Medical Center in Columbus. She was 89.

By Geneva’s request there was a private family burial at the Old Mission Cemetery.

