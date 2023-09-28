PRATT, Kan. — Geneva Briggeman, 97, passed away Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at South Wind Home, Pratt, Kansas.

Friends may sign the memory book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thrusday at Larrison Mortuary, 300 Country Club Road, Pratt. Funeral service are 2 p.m., Friday at St. Paul Lutheran Church, Natrona, with Pastor Michael Schotte presiding. Burial will follow at St. Paul Lutheran Church Cemetery, Natrona.

Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or donor’s choice in care of Larrison Mortuary. Online condolences may be made at www.larrisonmortuary.com.

The Briggeman family expresses their appreciation to the staff at South Wind Home for the loving care provided to their mother, Geneva.

