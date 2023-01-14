Gary Patterson

Gary L. “Jeep” Patterson, age 72, of Upper Sandusky, died Jan. 10, 2023, at the Ohio State Richard M. Ross Heart Hospital.

Visitation is 1-4 p.m. Sunday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Burial will be held at a later date in Oak Hill Cemetery, Upper Sandusky with full military rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to Wounded Warriors or St. Jude’s Hospital in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky OH 43351.

