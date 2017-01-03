LIMA — Gary Lee Williams, of Lima and formerly of Wharton, died at 9:24 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016 at Lima Manor.

He was 68.

The funeral is at 2 p.m. today at Siferd-Orians Funeral Home, Lima, with the Revs. Eddie and Brandon Wireman officiating.

Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Visitation is from 12-2 p.m. today at the funeral home.

