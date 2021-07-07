Home Obituaries Gary Gregg

Gary Gregg

Posted on July 7, 2021
SYCAMORE — Gary G. Gregg, of 302 W. Saffel Ave., Sycamore, died at 8:38 p.m. Monday, July 5, 2021, at home. He was 85.

At Gary’s request there will be no funeral service at this time.

