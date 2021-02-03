Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Gary E. Haferd, 69, of Carey, died Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center, Toledo.

Services will be private at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, with the Rev. Tom Merrill, OFM Conv. officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery, Alvada.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!