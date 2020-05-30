Home Obituaries Garry R. “Herbie” Shivers

Garry R. “Herbie” Shivers

Posted on May 30, 2020
0
Garry R. “Herbie” Shivers, age 62, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, at his home.

There will be no public services for Herbie.

Memorial contributions may be given to Health Services of Wyandot County – Home Health and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

