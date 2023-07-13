Freddy Bryant, age 88, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at home.

A funeral for Freddy is 11 a.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and will be officiated by Pastor Herman Bucklew, Jr. Burial will follow at Nevada Cemetery, where the Upper Sandusky Color Guard will conduct military rites. Visitation is 10-11 a.m., one hour before the the service Friday at the funeral home

Memorial contributions may be made to Heritage Baptist Church or the Parkinson’s Foundation and may be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com.

