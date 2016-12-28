SYCAMORE — Freda L. McGlone, of Sycamore, died at 8:55 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 in the emergency room at Bucyrus Community Hospital.

She was 76.

The funeral is at noon Friday at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with the Rev. Walter Keib officiating.

Burial will follow at Benton Cemetery, Crawford County.

Visitation is from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to the Haiti Fund of Our Master’s Chapel in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, PO Box 350, Sycamore OH 44882.

