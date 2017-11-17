Home Obituaries Freda G. Quinn

Freda G. Quinn

Posted on November 17, 2017
Freda G. Quinn of Upper Sandusky and formerly of Tunnelton, West Virginia, died at her son’s residence on Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2017. She was 100.

Funeral services will be held in Kingwood, West Virginia.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County, in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

To extend a condolence or share a memory visit www.BringmanClark.com.

