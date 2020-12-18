Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Freda E. Sigler, of Upper Sandusky, died Dec. 17, 2020, at the Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was 83.

A funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Sturgeon officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation is 9-11 a.m. Monday before time of service at the funeral home.

