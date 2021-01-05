Fred T. Baldwin Jr. Posted on January 5, 2021 0 Spread the Love - Share this Post! MARION — Fred T. Baldwin Jr., age 64, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence in Upper Sandusky. Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Open Bible Enterprise Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation and the Rev. Delmar Marks will officiate the service. The graveside service will be held at the Otterbein Cemetery in Prospect. Login Login Password Signup Here Lost Password Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story... Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online! Subscribe! OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢! 1-Day Access Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union? NO PURCHASE NECESSARY! If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started! Verify Your Subscription Spread the Love - Share this Post!