MARION — Fred T. Baldwin Jr., age 64, of Upper Sandusky, went to be with the Lord on Dec. 29, 2020, at his residence in Upper Sandusky.

Visitation is 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at the Open Bible Enterprise Baptist Church. A funeral service will follow the visitation and the Rev. Delmar Marks will officiate the service. The graveside service will be held at the Otterbein Cemetery in Prospect.

