Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Fred Blankenship Jr., 85, of Nevada, took his heavenly flight at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, at OhioHealth Marion General Hospital, in Marion.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky. A funeral services is 1 p.m. Saturday, at the funeral home and will be officiated by Pastor Bob Jividen. Burial will follow at Old Mission Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Foundation and can be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be left at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!