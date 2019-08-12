Franklin V. Kuenzli, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

Funeral services for Frank are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Visitations are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

A Masonic service is at 4 p.m. and an Elks service is at 8 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made out to the First Lutheran Church of Upper Sandusky and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login Login

Password

Signup Here

Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!