Home Obituaries Franklin V. Kuenzli

Franklin V. Kuenzli

Posted on August 12, 2019
0
Franklin V. Kuenzli
Franklin V. Kuenzli

Franklin V.  Kuenzli, age 80, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Kobacker House in Columbus.

Funeral services for Frank are 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, with the Rev. Kathleen Shuck officiating.

Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery with military graveside rites conducted by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Visitations are 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

A Masonic service is at 4 p.m. and an Elks service is at 8 p.m.

Memorial Contributions may be made out to the First Lutheran Church of Upper Sandusky and may be sent to Lucas-Batton at 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at www.lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription

  • Frances Vuletich

    Frances Mae Vuletich, of Upper Sandusky, died at 4:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 9, 2019, at the Bl…
    August 12, 2019
    20 second read
  • Bessie M. Wetherell

    Bessie M. Wetherell

    Bessie M. Wetherell, age 89, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 7:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8,…
    August 10, 2019
    2 min read

  • B. Franklin “Frank” Main Jr.

    B. Franklin “Frank” Main Jr., age 86, of Upper Sandusky, died at 12:25 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 4…
    August 10, 2019
    1 min read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply