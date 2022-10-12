Franklin Ulrich

Franklin H. Ulrich, age 78, passed away Monday, Oct. 10, 2022, at his home in rural Upper Sandusky.

A funeral service for Frank Ulrich is 1 p.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky and will be officiated by the Rev. Kathleen Shuck. Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation is two hours before the service from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home Saturday.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Gottfried Nature Center or to Hospice of Wyandot Memorial and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be shared at www.lucasbatton.com

