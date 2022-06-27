Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















CAREY — Franklin Baker, 89, of Wharton, passed away peacefully at 12:05 p.m. Saturday, June 25, 2022, at his residence with family by his side.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home in Carey. Frank’s funeral service is 2 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Carey with Pastor Dean Pierce officiating. Burial will follow at Wharton-Richland Union Cemetery in Wharton.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wyandot County or Beech Grove Wesleyan Church and sent to the funeral home.

Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home is honored to serve Frank’s family and condolences my be shared with the family via www.StombaughBatton.com

