Home Obituaries Frank Ross Jr.

Frank Ross Jr.

Posted on May 3, 2021
0
Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Frank Ross Jr., age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Findlay Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

It was Frank’s wishes that there would be no funeral services. 

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Frank Ross Jr. may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

Login



Signup Here
Lost Password

Subscribe to the Daily Chief to read the full story...

Get your Wyandot County news in print AND online!

Subscribe!

OR Try a 1-Day Access Pass for Only 99¢!

1-Day Access

Are you a current subscriber to the Daily Chief-Union?

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY!

If you currently subscribe the Daily Chief-Union in print, then your access to the online content is INCLUDED in your subscription! Just verify your subscription to get started!

Verify Your Subscription


Spread the Love - Share this Post!
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

  • Wayne E. Holzwart

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 3, 2021
    41 second read

  • Goldie B. Strait

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 3, 2021
    46 second read

  • Frank Ross Jr.

    Spread the Love - Share this Post!         &n…
    May 1, 2021
    43 second read
Load More In Obituaries
Click To Comment

Leave a Reply