Frank Ross Jr., age 84, of Upper Sandusky, passed away Friday, April 30, 2021, at Findlay Hospice Care Center in Findlay.

It was Frank’s wishes that there would be no funeral services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions for Frank Ross Jr. may be made to Bridge Hospice Care Center and can be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent at lucasbatton.com.

