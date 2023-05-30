Frank Parker

SYCAMORE — Frank “Sunny” L. Parker, age 92, of McCutchenville, died at 7:05 p.m. Sunday, May 21, 2023, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

At Frank’s request he wanted to be cremated and have a private family memorial service at Walton-Moore Funeral Home, Sycamore, with Father Tim Kummerer officiating. Burial will take place at St. Joseph Cemetery, Tiffin.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Wyandot County Council on Aging or the McCutchenville Ballfield organization in care of Walton-Moore Funeral Home, P.O. Box 350, Sycamore, OH 44882.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made at waltonmoorefuneralhome.com.

