Frank Larick

Frank B. Larick, age 72, of Upper Sandusky, passed away at 6:03 p.m. Friday, July 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his family and friends, following an extended illness from his contact with Agent Orange during his military service.

A public memorial service for Frank B. Larick will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Bicentennial Park in Upper Sandusky, with Chaplain Steve Sturgeon officiating, and the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard officiating. The family will receive family and friends an hour before the service, 12-1 p.m. on Saturday.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home for a memorial bench in the Upper Sandusky park system and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

