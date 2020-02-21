Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Frank J. Moser, age 75, passed away Feb. 18, 2020, at his home in White Pine, Tennessee.

He was born June 18, 1944, to Lester Sr. and Welcome Moser in Wharton, and married Cheryl Stillberger on Nov. 28, 1964.

He is survived by son, Jeff Moser (wife Jeanelle); daughters Brooke (husband John) and Bryn (husband Doug); grandchildren, Lauren, Trenten, Alison, Jacob, Aubrey, Julia, Lucas, Ella and Jillian; and a great-grandchild, Matthew. Also surviving are brothers, Roger and Lester Jr.; and sisters, Phylis, Carol and Joyce.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, James; and his second wife, Audrey Lauf (married Dec. 29, 2000).

Frank retired from Rockwell International in Kenton, as a mechanical engineer.

He was a proud Ohio State Buckeye fan, loved his cat Junior, enjoyed golf and his favorite restaurant Waffle House.

Memorial donations may be made to a local humane society.