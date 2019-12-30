Spread the Love - Share this Post!



















Frank H. “Butch” Funk, age 73, of Nevada, passed away at 2:26 p.m. Friday, Dec. 27, 2019, at Grady Memorial Hospital in Delaware.

Frank was born July 20, 1946, in Tiffin, to Henry F. and Helen H. (Wherly) Funk, both of whom are deceased. He was first married to Betty Sue Chandler, and she is deceased. His second marriage was to Joyce E. (Cover-Cramer) Funk, and they were married Nov. 25, 1977, in Fostoria. She survives in Nevada.

He also is survived by his children, Frank K. (Jayme) Funk, Nevada; John C. (Dorothy, “Dottie”) Funk, Tiffin; Dorthy M. (Jeff Tuttle) Williams, Bucyrus; Sheila (Dan) Gruenewald, Nevada; Eric (Shelly) Cramer, Nevada; Bob (Dawn) Cramer, Nevada; and Todd (Kim) Chandler, Upper Sandusky. Thirty-five grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren also survive.

Frank was preceded in death by two children, Jeff Cramer and Kim Patrick; three grandchildren, Jason Cramer, Katelynn Funk and Tommy Thomas; a great-grandson, William G.A. Cramer; a brother, Claude Funk; three sisters, Becky Seran, Rosie Terry and Goldie Sowers; and a son-in-law, Joseph Williams.

Frank was a truck driver, having driven both as an owner-operator and also with several trucking companies throughout the years.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army, having served in the Vietnam War.

Frank was an active member of the Nevada United Methodist Church and also was a former member of the Eagles Lodge No. 2184 in Upper Sandusky, Moose Lodge No. 1093 in Upper Sandusky, and Nevada American Legion No. 462.

For hobbies, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, muzzle loading and camping.

He will be remembered for his outgoing nature where he never knew a stranger, and his love of family, especially his grandchildren, where he never missed any of their events.

A memorial service for Frank is 11 a.m. Monday at the Nevada United Methodist Church in Upper Sandusky with the Rev. David Smithey officiating. Visitation is 1-5 p.m. Sunday at the Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, and one hour before service time Monday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Nevada U.M.C. or the Wounded Warriors Foundation, and can be sent to Lucas-Batton, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, OH, 43351.

